Active shooter training helps prepare Wayne State College students

WAYNE, Nebraska (KCAU) – Hoping to spread “situational awareness”, Wayne State College students involved in the American Society of Safety Professionals hosted their first active shooter training response session to prepare for the unexpected.

Antoni Adame, a member of the ASSP, explained the inspiration for the idea.

“We decided that safety, we think, wasn’t advertised as much as it could be,” said Adame.

The training session began just a day after two high school students were shot and killed in California.

Wayne State College Security Manager Jason Mrsny explained his reaction to the news of the shooting.

“To see those things, the violence at school, it kind of makes you ask yourself to rehearse some of the things that you’re doing at your school for safety and security,” said Mrsny.

The training session highlighted “escape, hide and fight”, a step-by-step protocol that students and professional adults could use at work and in their personal lives.

“You get a chance to learn new things from other people. They may have an idea that you don’t have. We can share things and I think, more than anything, that sharing of information is important in these situations,” said Mrsny.

Wayne State College security is also making it a mission to learn new ways to protect students on campus. It’s a situation you can never be too prepared for.