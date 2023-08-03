EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been update to correct the address where the warrant was being served. We regret this error.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police and the SWAT team executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Morningside neighborhood Thursday morning.

The warrant was served located to an apartment on the 4600 block of Applewood Avenue in connection to a burglary that was reported at around 4:37 a.m. The burglary happened at an apartment on S. Newton Street, according to the Sioux City Police Department.

Police said that two burglars stole an estimated $1,000 in cash and other items from the South Newton apartment.

The burglars hid their faces but drove away in a maroon Kia Sorento that one of the victims was able to catch the license plate off of.

Police said while they were executing the warrant, a male suspect surrendered. Police say they are still looking for a second female suspect.

They believe she may still be in the area and is described as being 5’10” and around 200 pounds.

Officials are unsure whether or not the suspects and victims knew each other.

Officials told KCAU 9 that there were roughly 20 officers at the scene.

Potential charges include felony burglary because they believe there may have been a handgun involved in the incident.

There were no injuries reported.

The incident is still under investigation.