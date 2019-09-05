Active Generations helping seniors increase brain activity with dancing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Exercising can be a struggle for seniors, but it can also have great rewards as new research reveals seniors may be improving the mind along with the body.

Seniors at Siouxland’s Active Generations Center are practicing line dancing as a form of exercise that will help keep their bodies active.

Katherine Johnson, a loyal dancer at the center, has participated in different dancing activities over the years. She explained what she loves most about the activity.

“It’s good exercise, and you enjoy the group of people that you’re with, and we all work together. I keep my mind busy all of the time. Because of the steps, you have to know what to do next and so your brain is really working. ” said Johnson.

They’re practicing line dancing which is an activity that relies heavily on memory.

According to new research from the University of Iowa, it’s a way to improve memory performance.

Using brain scans, researchers are studying how different types of physical activity affect memory and so far the results are promising.

Patrick Tomscha, the executive director at Siouxland Active Generations, said they see the positive effects of exercise on a daily basis, leading them to find new ways to keep seniors moving.

“We have about 2,000 opportunities that people participate in throughout the month. We’re starting new programs. I think exercise is important and people are realizing the importance of staying healthy and maintaining physical abilities throughout their whole life,” said Tomscha.

Active Generations’ dance lessons are free to the public, and it’s not just for seniors. The classes are open for everyone 18 and up.