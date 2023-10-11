SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The average scores are out for the ACT in all the U.S., including here in the Siouxland area.

Nationally, the estimated of number of high school graduates who partook in the college readiness test is 37 percent with the average composite score being 19.5. That’s down from 2022’s average score of 19.8.

In Iowa, an estimated of 48 percent of high school graduates from the class of 2023 tested. The average composite score was 20.8.

In Nebraska, 96% of high school graduates took the ACT, and the average score was 19.2.

In South Dakota, 59% of high school grads tested. The average score from them was 21.1.

This was the sixth consecutive year of a decline in average scores nationally. You can read more about the national performance here. You can also see the scores for every state, as well as the benchmarks in specific categories here.