ACLU of Iowa wants lower incarceration rates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) - The ACLU of Iowa wants local leaders to lower the state's incarceration rates.

The organization said Iowa's prison population has more than tripled in the last three decades.

As of 2016, there were nearly 47,000 Iowans in prison, jail or under correctional control. As a result, many of Iowa's prisons and jails are overcrowded

"When you get over 80 percent capacity, it gets hard to classify inmates, and classify inmates means to keep some inmates away from other inmates," Major Tony Wingert of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department.

The ACLU claims that many of the people behind bars are non-violent drug offenders and people who haven't been convicted of a crime.

Iowa spent about $350 million on corrections in 2017.