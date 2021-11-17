Ace Refrigeration announces new ownership

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After 43 years, the owners of Ace Refrigeration are retiring.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the retirement as well as the new ownership.

Mike Hirshman and Tom Kirchmeier spent the last four decades supplying Siouxlanders with refrigeration products. Kirchmeier said moving on from the company will be tough, but he’s excited about what lies ahead.

“It’s mixed emotions, because I’ve done it for so long and made so many friends, but yet I have to look at the new horizon coming up,” Kirchmeier said.

New owner Jeff Vaydich has 25 years of experience in the fire industry and said he’s familiar with many of Ace Refrigeration’s customers and looks forward to maintaining those positive relationships.