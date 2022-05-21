NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — As construction on Benjamin Avenue continues to progress, changes to traffic flow have been implemented.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, the reconstruction and widening of Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to 1st Street has begun to include traffic controls set for 1st Street on Thursday.

Photo courtesy of the City of Norfolk

Traffic will be shifted to the north side of Benjamin Avenue with one lane for eastbound traffic and one lane for westbound traffic.

The release advised expecting delays while traveling on Benjamine Avenue but access to businesses that are within the construction zone will still be available.

The driveway off Benjamin Avenue that leads to the middle school will be closed and access to the middle school will be off of 1st street.

Access to the YMCA will be located at the east and middle driveways.

The release urged drivers to remain cautious while traveling in the area and to slow down.

For additional information call the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.