SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An AC/DC tribute band will be playing inside Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 24.

Back in Black formed when two bandmates Mike Mroz and Darren Caperna realized that Caperna’s voice transcended the spirits of both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson. At one point Caperna auditioned to be AC/DC’s lead singer.

The band also eventually grew to encapsulate Ken Schiumo on Drums, Ramiro Noriefa on the guitar and Sheldon Conrad on Bass. In the time since its formation, the band has toured and headlined major concerts.

“They are one of the first tribute bands chosen by Live Nation/CBS Radio to tour all the House of

Blues!” Hard Rock said in a press release.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on February 24.