SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Shriners are best known for parading through town, but now you can parade through their temple.

The Abu Bekr Shriners have opened their doors for the first annual Parade of Trees fundraiser. Local sponsors built trees to be displayed in the temple for attendees to enjoy and win.

The admission costs 5 dollars and attendees are given tickets that they can use to vote, and after the final weekend, the displays will be raffled. Each display has a minimum 500 dollar value, according to Abu Bekr Parade of Trees organizer Patrick Jensen.

“People know us for the crazy memories from watching us perform in the parades,” said Jensen, “We’re inviting the public in to parade through our trees. We get to watch the public ‘oo’ and ‘ahh’ at all the dreams of what this could mean to them if they won that tree.”

Adults over the age of 21 will have a chance to with the Iowa Lottery Tree which has $500 in lottery scratchers on it. The winner of the tree will be able to keep any money won from the tickets.

The temple will be open on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week. The trees will be up until Saturday, November 26