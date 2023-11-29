SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Abu Bekr Shrine’s second annual Parade of Trees fundraiser is underway.

For the Parade of Trees, the Abu Bekr Shrine has grown up to 46 trees. The trees are decorated with gifts and prizes ranging from $500 to $3000.

This family event will include a raffle on each tree, including a lucky $1 ticket for guests to win the tree and its prizes on Dec. 2.

Patrick Jensen, chair of the event, emphasized this event does not require guests to have a lot of money to be able to enjoy it.

“As Masons, we believe that we meet on the level, which means regardless of our station in life, mankind is all equal,” he said, ” So no charge to the guests…”

The event will also include a kid’s crafts table and the opportunity to see and take pictures with Santa.

Jensen has also been presenting this type of event often under the name “Feztival” of Trees, referencing the fraternity’s most distinctive symbol, its red hat with a black tassel.

“Siouxland has a Festival of Trees in which decorated trees are displayed and then auctioned off to the public,” he said. “Since Siouxland already had an event by that name, we elected to call our event Parade of Trees, playing on what the public mostly knows Shriners for – entertaining crowds in parades all summer long.”

The difference between the two is the Parade of Trees is a raffle, Jensen added.

Planned hours of operation are Nov 27-30 and Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. with winners drawn at 7 p.m.

If you have questions please contact Patrick Jensen at 712-454-4717.