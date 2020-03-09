Abu Bekr Shrine Temple holds 19th Annual Clown & Chef Unit Breakfast fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For a group of Siouxlanders who got up bright and early Sunday morning, they got to spend some time literally clowning around.

The Shriners at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple held their 19th Annual Clown & Chef Unit Breakfast fundraiser.

The clown troop handed out balloon animals while the chefs whipped up breakfast classics.

Organizers said the clown breakfast serves as a fun way to stay active in the community and all for a great cause.

“We’re here for the children of our hospitals. So we have fun, so they can run. They go through surgeries and all kinds of stuff. So our units supply money that goes up there also,” said Rick Belding, Abu Bekr Shriners.

The Shriners hold the breakfast fundraiser on the second Sunday in March every year.

In case you missed this year’s, be sure to mark it on the calendar for 2021.