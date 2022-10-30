SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the Abu Bekr Temple in Sioux City held their first trunk or treat, and kids had the opportunity to ride a mini horse on Saturday.

The Abu Bekr temple is known for helping children with medical needs, and the Ceo of the temple Michael Pickett says events like the trunk or treat help to bring the community together.

“We decided to do a trunk and treat this year to get the local children involved, have some fun with them, and let the area know that we’re around,” said Picket, “We’re here to help.”

Picket estimated that there were around 40 families that attended the event throughout the day.