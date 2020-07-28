Abu Bekr Shrine Circus cancels Sioux City shows for 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus at the Tyson Events Center scheduled for October 23-25, 2020 has been canceled. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

According to a press release, the Circus had been rescheduled twice in 2020 before being canceled.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said it was in the best interest of public health and personal safety to cancel the performance this year and begin preparations for 2021.

“We would like to thank the City of Sioux City and the Staff at the Tyson Events Center for their cooperation as we worked with our Circus promoter in rescheduling the Shrine Circus”, said RC Clements, Abu Bekr Circus Chairman, “with the continued concerns over the Coronavirus all across the country, George Cardin Circus International has canceled all of its remaining 2020 circus performances”. Clements added, “This decision has major financial ramifications to Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, but we as Shriners have as our top priority the health and safety of our community”.

Refunds will be offered at the pont of purchase.

Credit Card purchases through authorized channels (Box Office, TysonCenter.com, or 855-333-8771) will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase. No action is necessary.

Cash or check purchasers can claim their refund by contacting the box office at 712-279-4850 ext. 6

The Abu Bekr Shrine Circus will welcome guests back from April 14 to 18 in 2021. More information on ticket information will be released at a later date. Officials would like to thank the community for their continued support of Abu Bekr Shriners.