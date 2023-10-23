CROFTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Residents of Crofton, Nebraska should keep an eye on their mail for the ballots for the recall election in November.

Voters will be deciding whether City Council Member Larry Peits should be removed from office.

The recall election comes after residents voted not to remove Councilman James Murphy. Additionally, it comes after the the council tabled agenda items to renew the contracts for the city’s 2 police officers including the police chief, John Carter.

Carter claimed in a Facebook post made in June that he had been told by Crofton Mayor Robert Evans to turn in his keys.

Carter alleges that the non-renewal of his contract was racially motivated. Carter filed recall petitions for council members James Murphy and Larry Peits. The petition for Robert Evans did not get enough signatures.

Absentee ballots will be counted on November 12th, with in-person voting on the 14th.