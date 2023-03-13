SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Abracadabra! Siouxlanders were treated to a magical afternoon at the Betty Strong Encounter Center on Sunday.

The Sioux City Magic Club presented an afternoon of “Magic, Mystery, and Fun” complete with their own mix of hocus pocus and sleight of hand.

Club members Dave Madsen and the club’s youngest member, Easton Boettcher who has been doing magic since he was 7, delighted attendees

KCAU 9 spoke with Boettcher about why he enjoys magic so much.

Well, I just like doing magic and seeing the look on everyone’s face. ‘How’d you do that?’ and I really, feel really good,” Boettcher said. “That’s why I like doing magic.”

If you would like to pick up a few new tricks of your own, the Sioux City Magic Club meets again on April 9 at 2 p.m. at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City.