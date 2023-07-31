SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There are currently about 36,000 vacant K-12 teaching jobs nationwide, according to a new Brown University study. The Sioux City Metro contributes about 60 of those vacancies, not including teacher aids, substitutes, athletics, or operations positions.

The shortage is forcing teachers to have larger class sizes, a harder time taking sick leave, and students missing learning opportunities.

Dr. Jen Gomez of the Sioux City Community School District in the Human Resources Department told KCAU 9 how the school district is trying to fill teacher vacancies.

“Trying to transfer teachers into classroom positions, so we have teachers that may be teaching small group intervention types of teaching,” Gomez said. “We’ve moved some of those teachers into classrooms to have licensed teachers in front of our students.”

Gomez added that most of the vacancies in the SCCSD are in special education and that there are about 30 vacancies for instructional assistants, those helping teachers and students.

Many school districts have hiring bonuses associated with these vacancies, anywhere from $2,000 to $11,000 for extreme need positions such as special education.