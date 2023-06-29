NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Approximately 300 bales may have been damaged during a fire near Norfolk.

At around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the 557th block of 835 Road, about 5 miles south of Norfolk, for a bale fire.

When officials arrived, they said that they saw approximately 300 round bales on fire.

About 30 firefighters and 10 rigs were needed to put out the fire, Norfolk Fire and Rescue said in a release.

Fire and Rescue determined that the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion.

No one was injured during the incident.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was assisted by Stanton County Emergency Management, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Volunteer Fire Department, Battle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Stanton Volunteer Fire Department, and Hadar Volunteer Fire Department with tankers and personnel.