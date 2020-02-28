About 2,000 gallons of manure spilled near Kingsley

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A hog facility near Kingsley has reported that about 2,000 gallons of manure was spilled by them Thursday afternoon.

Kingsley Sow LLC. is located about five miles northwest of Kingsley and reported to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), saying the spill happened when a pipe loosened between a shallow pit and an earthen basin.

The DNR investigated the incident and found some of the manure had reached a small stream off of John’s Creek. They said that the manure pooled in the first half mile where the manure had accumulated. They collected samples and said no fish kill is expected.

According to a press release, staff at the facility are exploring their options to prevent the manure from traveling downstream.

The DNR is considering enforcement action.

