SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An tribute band honoring the Swedish pop group ABBA will be making a stop in Sioux City in the spring of 2024.

The band, MANIA, is the number one ABBA tribute and will perform at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, March 30, 2024, according to a release from OVG360, the hospitality company that, in part, helps manage the entertainment at the Orpheum and Tyson Event Center.

MANIA will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s “Waterloo.” The group will recreate the magic ABBA’s with costumes, choreography, and performances of ABBA classics like “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” and “Take a Chance on Me.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Orpehum website or at the Primebank Box Office.