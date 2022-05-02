SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Although the spring weather has its ups and downs, motorcycle riders are already itching to hit the road.

May is national “Motorcycle Awareness Month,” and Siouxlanders might have already noticed the increase of doorless vehicles on the roads.

Members of “A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education” (ABATE) spend much of their time spreading awareness about safety and education when it comes to riding.

“Bad habits, so we don’t look twice, so there’s always issues there, so in the spring when this comes around this awareness month, safety awareness, then we kind of ask that you look twice. Look three times. Look for everybody that’s out there, ’cause, like I said, it’s not just about motorcyclists. It’s about pedestrians. It’s about cyclists,” said Jeff Pope with the group.

ABATE also provides rider education for motorcyclists and “Share the Road” programs. Visit the Iowa ABATE website by clicking here.