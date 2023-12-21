SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When it comes to keeping the roadways safe during the holidays, organizations like AAA are stepping up to help prevent impaired drivers getting behind the wheel.

Beginning Friday at 6 p.m. and running through 6 a.m. on Jan. 2, AAA will activate their “Tow-to-Go” service in Iowa and Nebraska. The service will offer a free, confidential ride and tow to safety of up to 10 miles for one person and their vehicle.

AAA emphasizes the program is meant to be a last resort for those who didn’t plan ahead. Additionally, it may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.