AAA offers to tow vehicles home after New Year’s celebration

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you are celebrating New Year’s Eve and have a little too much to drink, AAA is offering its Tow-To-Go service.

It will help people get home safely by having a tow truck take you and your car home. The service ends at 6 a.m. on January 2.

The rides are offered to both AAA members and non-members and will take the vehicle and driver within 10 miles.

The service is only offered in select states, including Iowa and Nebraska. Other states include Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Fort Wayne and South Bend only in Indiana.

AAA also reminds people that the trucks can only take two people and that it may not be available in rural areas. They also ask that you try to have a designated driver first, as the service is meant to be a safety net.

The toll-free phone number is 855-286-9246. For more information about the service, click here. Tow-To-Go is also offered at other times of the year.