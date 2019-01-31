A warm weekend ahead, but winter returns after

Wind chill advisories are still in effect for much of Siouxland this morning. Most of these advisories will be cancelled at 9AM this morning.

We are seeing wind chills as cold as -20 again this morning, but this is not as bad as 24 hours ago.

With temperatures off to a much warmer start than yesterday, we are going to see temperatures begin to rise this afternoon. Temps will reach the low 20’s this afternoon and wind chills will remain cold, but not near what we have been seeing.

This weekend looks fantastic at the moment. Temperatures are expected to soar into the 40’s and even potentially the 50’s on Sunday before the next round of wintry weather moves into the Siouxland area.

The next round of cold will also bring a chance for us to see some precipitation falling.

The latest models are indicating we could see some rain showers Sunday night, eventually switching over to snow with cooling temperatures.

Snow showers could linger through much of Monday morning, but they will clear out by the afternoon hours.

More moisture is expected to move through Tuesday, but with temperatures much lower than the weekend, this looks to be falling as purely snow.

For an early look at what we are dealing with in terms of potential snowfall, it looks like heavier amounts will stick to the north, where we will see a transition to snow Sunday night quicker than southern communities.

As of right now, it does not look like we are in the bullseye of this storm, so the potential for large amounts of snow is low as of this morning.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News