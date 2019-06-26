A van goes underwater near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A van left the road and drove into a small pond on Tuesday, June 25, around 1 p.m near Norfolk, Nebraska.

According to the Madison County Sheriff Department, the van was driven by Jamie Sanchez of Norfolk. Sanchez was driving north when he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. He then crossed into the median and went across the southbound lanes. The van went down an embankment and went into a small pond.

Sanchez, the only person in the van, was able to escape the van before it completely submerged. The van is considered a complete loss, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also said a second vehicle had minor damage after it struck a reflector post on the west side of the highway as it tried to avoid getting hit by the van.

Sanchez was transported to the Faith Regional E.R.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident.