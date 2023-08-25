SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Art Center’s annual ArtSplash event will be returning Labor Day weekend for its 29th year.

ArtSplash is an event hosted by the Sioux City Art Center that takes place at the Art Center’s downtown campus, featuring many local and national artists, musicians, and films.

“Along with the artists, the family-friendly live entertainment, lots of hands-on art activities, and short films from the Sioux City International Film Festival makes ArtSplash a true celebration of the arts,” the City of Sioux City said in a media release.

Artist booths will be lined up on 3rd Street, Pierce Street, and Nebraska Streets. Booths will line these streets from the railroad tracks that go along 2nd Street, up Pierce Street, and then turn onto 3rd Street until you hit Nebraska Street.

A variety of different kinds of art will be featured at this year’s ArtSplash including things such as paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry, wood, metal, and much more.

Judges will visit the artists’ booths to judge the artists’ works and determine winners. Winners will have the opportunity to win $7,000 in total prize money. The awards will be announced Saturday afternoon.

The event will feature a variety of events for kids as well with the Kids’ Art Zone taking place inside the Gilchrist Learning and outside near the parking lot. There will also be a Kids’ Fun Zone next to the outdoor Art Zone with balloon animals and face painters.

A variety of live entertainment will also be present at ArtSplash. The lineup includes the Mt. Zion Baptist Choir, the Siouxland Discovery Chorus, Chad Ellion and Kathryn Fox, Three Generations of the Langleys, Dueling Pianos with Noah Towns and Chandler Todd, Magic from the Amazing Arthur, Lion Dancers from the Pho Mon Buddhist Temple of Siouxland, and String Music from Paul Imholte.

The lecture hall inside the Art Center will feature short films that were featured at the Siouxland International Film Festival. These films will be shown from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

A variety of food and drinks will be offered by vendors in the southeast corner of the festival grounds.

This year’s ArtSplash features special guest Amanda Browder, an artist who stitches together cotton fabric into massive textile sculptures. During next year’s ArtSplash, the Art Center will be draped with these textiles made by Browder.

ArtSplash will take place on September 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking will be available at the Tyson Events Center as well as other places in the downtown area.

The City said that pets, with the exception of service animals, bicycles, skateboards, and coolers will not be allowed.

The City plans to start closing off roads in the area on Thursday morning.

For more details on this year’s ArtSplash, visit the Art Center’s website.