SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 20th Annual Riverssance Festival took place at Riverside Park over the weekend.

Plenty of festival goers were dressed up in their best outfits and took a step back into medieval times. From knights to fairies to even vikings. If you could imagine it, you could find it there.

KCAU 9 spoke with a couple of fairgoers about their time at Riverssance and what makes the event special to them.

“Don’t know, it’s great, it’s amazing to be here,” they said. “You can go out and have fun, I mean it’s not very often you can et to get out and do stuff like this, be yourself.”

Riverssance is one of many events put on by River-Cade of Siouxland throughout the year.