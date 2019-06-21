A sneak peak at progress on 1 of 3 Downtown Sioux City hotel projects

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) There are three new hotels coming to downtown Sioux City and this week KCAU 9 got a special tour at progress on the historic Warrior Hotel.

The 1930s hotel is being restored to reflect its original architecture by Restore Iowa, but the renovations will also bring in some new features to help save water and energy. Though the project is still about a year from being complete, officials say its already shaping up to be a beautiful place to stay, especially for those how have fond memories of the building.

“You know grandma if she’s around she’s like oh when I was a young girl I got married here and now maybe her granddaughter has a chance to get married so it sort of galvanizes the history with the building and those old memories and I think those memories are going to want to be created ” Restore Iowa Senior Vice President Harry Hunt said.

Once its open, the Warrior Hotel will bring more employment opportunities into the area. Restore Iowa is also restoring the Davidson building next door, which will house apartments.

It is only one of three new hotels coming to downtown Sioux City.

The Avid Hotel is being built on Virginia Square, not far from the popular restaurant Table 32. When complete, the Avid Hotel will have nearly 80 rooms. It is scheduled to open in early 2020.

And down by the Sioux City Convention Center, a new Courtyard by Marriott is in the works. Construction on the five story hotel has been underway for just over a year now. The Courtyard is scheduled to be complete by fall of this year, adding another 150 hotel rooms to downtown Sioux City.