A Sioux City man pleads guilty for giving a known felon a gun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man pleads guilty for giving a known felon a gun shortly be his scheduled trial date.

According to the press release, Troy Cooke, 46, of Sioux City, was charged with one count of transferring a firearm and ammunition to a felon on February 20, 2019, in the United States District Court in Sioux City.

Allegedly Cooke gave a handgun and ammunition of Ronald Warner knowing he had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment., according to the release.

The press release says Cooke’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday, July 1. Cooke entered a guilty plea, without a plea agreement, and fully admitted to his crime, days before his trial. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars, $100 fine, and 5 years of supervised release following jail time.

The Sioux City Police Department is investigating the case and the Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild is prosecuting the case.

