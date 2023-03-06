SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Engineering Department is planning to shut down a portion of 11th Street on Thursday

A private contractor will be doing work on a building in the block on March 9, necessitating the closure of the block of 11th Street from Floyd Boulevard to Steuben Street.

Traffic will be rerouted across Floyd Boulevard, onto Forth Street then Hoven Drive before briefly turning on 9th street and then Stuben Street. This detour will be marked.

The closure is only expected to last one day.