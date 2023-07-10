SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Over at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, music lovers were treated to fiddle music going back centuries.

The historical fiddle show celebrated the music of Bob Walter, a fiddler from the early 1900s.

Walter passed the love of the fiddle to h is friend Dwight Lamb, who passed it on to Sunday’s presenter, Bill Peterson.

KCAU 9 spoke with Bill about why this music lives on.

“To us that love it, it’s just that we feel connected,” Peterson said. “We’ve never met Bob Walters because he died in 1960, but he’s like a friend because we’re playing all his music and we learned from our friend Dwight Lamb who knew him and that kind of thing so it’s just great music.”

Next week, the center will have a program about local vineyards and wine.