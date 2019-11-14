A new study shows retirement is dying

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-A new study reveals more Americans are working well into their retirement age. It’s a growing trend for people here in Siouxland.

There are many reasons someone continues to work well into their retirement age whether it’s financial reasons, wanting to stay mentally fit, or just wanting to avoid being a couch potato.

“Well, I guess I have work alcoholism behind my name,” said Julie Brown.

Brown is 71 years old and retirement only lasted one year for her.

“Not financially do I need to work. Some people think I’m crazy because I am working,” said Brown.

She works at a local grocery store part-time and spends the remainder of her week volunteering.

“I love that I just get up do my walk, and go do the things I want to do, go to work, and at four o’clock someone relieves me and I’m done,” said Brown.

20 percent of people 65 and older have continued to work after retirement, and this number has doubled over the past three decades.

“You know to get out get moving, get exercised and be around younger people as well that will help you be younger yourself,” said Debra Twyford, RN Worksite Wellness Coordinator at MercyOne.

77-year-old Carole Heider does just that teaching at junior colleges in the Siouxland area.

“Stayed home a couple of years and pretty soon I found out I needed something to do. So I started teaching college a junior college in South Sioux Northeast Community College,” said Heider.

Getting up being active, keeping your mind sharp can help prevent or at least slow down dementia.

“Eating healthy, eating foods that are good for brain health such as nuts, salmon, avocados, there a lot of good healthy foods,” said Twyford.

“It challenges me every day when I walk over there and it keeps my brain active and that’s really important as you age,” said Heider.

Another reason that there is a change in the retirement pattern is that Americans are living longer. As we continue to advance in technology and medication people are living well past into their 70’s and 80’s.