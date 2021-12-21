SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Holidays can bring joy, but they can also bring up memories of loved ones who have passed, so Chaplains in the Siouxland area have offered advice to help reconnect with the Christmas spirit.

Grief can become intensified during the holidays, and Chaplain for Mercy One Norman Prather said that this can be caused by memories that come up during the holidays.

Prather said within the first year of losing a loved one is when the holidays are the hardest because their grief hasn’t yet gone through coping with the loss.

“When it’s the first holiday, people always think that they’re prepared,” said Prather, “And typically if it’s within the first year of death, they haven’t had an opportunity to participate in support groups and do some of the processing work that they need to do.”

Likewise, Chaplain Manager at Unity Point – St. Lukes Elias Samano said memories of loved ones long since passed can bring up feelings of grief. He indicated people may create mental pictures of how things ought to be, and those outlooks can be based on fantasy rather than reality. He said there are some recommended principles to help cope, including being patient and realistic.

“Sometimes our own high expectations of the holidays can make, you know, the pain and frustration more acute. And it’s just difficult sometimes to be realistic when grieving but it’s an important strategy for, you know, one’s personal health and self-care.”

Samano said that listening to the heart and acknowledging one’s own limits is another strategy in coping with grief during the holidays. He explained it’s recommended to try and be aware of one’s own personal needs and talk about how they’re feeling with friends and family.

Those dealing with the loss of a loved one may isolate themselves, so he said it’s vital to the healing process to make face-to-face connections with friends and family. He added it can be beneficial to lean on the faith of their community, engage in spiritual activity, and embrace familial or religious traditions.

“It’s okay to allow oneself to cry, allow those tears to come but look for the joy even in the midst of the pain,” said Samano, “I always had the belief that tears are the language of the heart, and it’s important sometimes to be realistic and cry and just let those feelings out and talk to somebody.”

Finding ways of coping with grief can be difficult and the Chaplains both stated that talking out grief is one of the most recommended forms of coping.

Prather said it does not do anyone any good to sit on it because it becomes toxic, “Grief is a natural part of healing. Every one of us has to do it and we have to do it ourselves, but we do not have to do it by ourselves.”

Holidays can be an opportunity to celebrate or honor a loved one who has passed, and Samano said sometimes a simple moment of silence can be beneficial to the healing process. He said other ways include giving a gift in honor of their loved one and focusing on the good memories.

Prather said what you do to honor a loved one can depend on what was important to them. Spending a day volunteering to serve at a community meal and donating in honor of their loved one’s memory are other examples Prather mentioned.

“One of the recommendations I make to people quite often is a concept called morning pages,” Prather said, “Get up in the morning, and you write out three pages, stream of consciousness, then you wad it up and throw it away. I’m a depression, PTSD survivor myself, so I call it bleeding on paper.”

Prather added a form of morning pages people can do during the holidays is to write a Christmas letter in which you talk about the things you’re up to and what you remember doing with that loved one and getting those feelings out there.

“I would like to add grief is complex, it is more than just emotional. Typically, I use the description of being human as psychical, emotional, mental, social, and spiritual and grief touches on all five of those aspects. That is why it’s important to have a multi-pronged approach to dealing with grief.”

Samano said it’s important to know that a lot of people are feeling several emotions including grief amidst the pandemic so it’s important to be empathetic to one another, “I just think that we should all in the community be sensitive to each other because we don’t know the battles or feelings that some is feeling during this time.”