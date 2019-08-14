A Merrill families auction is full of a lifetime of memories

MERRIL, Iowa (KCAU)- A Siouxland family is selling generations of cars, trucks, engines, and tractors. The public is invited out to the estate auction Thursday and Friday in Merrill, Iowa.

“Each one of these tractors, if they could talk, would have a story to tell,” said Marty Hoffmann’s son Jeff Hoffmann.

Jeff Hoffmann is a 6th generation farmer.

“It may not look like much now, but that was the first tractor that I learned how to drive,” said Jeff Hoffman.

It’s just one of 160 tractors being auctioned off this weekend.

Along with 90 other cars, trucks, farm machinery and other unique historic items that once belonged to his father Marty Hoffmann.

“We’re selling his excess collection, if you wanna call it that, and we’re excited for this to happen but yet sad at the same time,” said Jeff Hoffman.

Marty Hoffmann passed away a year ago. He left behind his most prized possessions to his family.

“A tough time to get through so, but we are all recovering and living through his memory through all these trucks and tractors,” said Daughter in Law Kris Hoffmann.

“That was the first car he ever bought. He was 15 years old and so there is a lot of sentimental value there,” said Jeff Hoffman.

Since last summer, neighbors, family, and friends have helped the Hoffmanns bring all of these items to one central location to be auctioned off.

“We’re hoping there is a lot of stuff that is going to attract people and bring people to the sale. And hopefully, we will have a good turn out and everything will have a new home,” said Kris Hoffman.

Hoping many others will come to love the items that brought their dad so much joy throughout his 70 years.

“Anyone that buys from here will have a part of his legacy, so to speak, and it will be in someone else’s collection for them to savor also,” said Jeff Hoffman.

With such an impressive collection, word of this auction is spreading fast.

The Hoffmans have already received many phone calls from interested buyers from all over the country.

The auction will be held Thursday, August 15, and Friday, August 16, at 22308 K22, Merrill, Iowa.

The tractors will be auctioned off on the first day while day two will be focused on the cars. The event is open to the public to attend.