SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a ten-year absence, Disney On Ice has returned to Sioux City.

The ice skating show features the stories of Disney movies like “Moana, “Frozen”, and “Beauty and the Beast”.

Other iconic characters also are included in the performance at the Tyson Events Center.

KCAU 9 stopped by an afternoon practice and spoke with a performer about returning to Sioux City and entertaining the crowd.

“It’s an absolute dream for me and I’m so excited to be here. I love traveling and I love performing for all the audiences. And dressing up as your favorite Disney characters, it’s like the best time ever,” said Jessinta Martin of Disney On Ice. “We’ve got a high energy, super exciting show that’s for everyone the whole family will love and we got two hosts to interact with the audience and it’s such an exciting. Just come down and see it, they’ll love it.”

Disney On Ice has six performances running through Sunday with the first show starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tickets can be bought on the Tyson Event Center’s website, by visiting the Primebank Box Office, or by calling 712-279-4850.