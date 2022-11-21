SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — What many see as a quick errand to run would be a whole-day journey for Siouxlanders in the past.

Over at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, audience members were treated to a lecture by Russ Gifford, a local historian who brings light to what life was like here in Siouxland not so long ago.

Sunday’s presentation was about the history of transportation and how it impacted our local growth.

“Should make you think how nice and easy you had it getting here today because of course anybody else to travel 25 miles was a long way and they might not make it back that night,” said Gifford.

Coming up, the Center will be hosting a musical presentation called “A Musical Journey of the Land and Its People”.