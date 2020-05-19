A look at how COVID-19 has affected Siouxland so far

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- It has been almost 3 months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Woodbury County. On the street and at home, many have had to adjust to changes frequently.

This pandemic is a historic event, with long-lasting implications.

In early March, professional and collegiate sports were being wiped off the calendar. The cancellations reached Siouxland when the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament was called off to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“A minute and a half before our game, our coach came in and just told us we weren’t gonna be able to play and then we all just start bawling,” Paige Bunn, a basketball player.

It wasn’t long after that that state leaders started closing down schools and businesses.

“I am recommending that all Iowa schools close for the next four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

By the end of March, Siouxland had its first COVID-19 case. Testing for the virus became more accessible through a drive-up testing site at Siouxland Community Health Center.

“We’re hearing 4, 5, 6 business days and there is a delay in that, and in all reality, one of the things we recognize is, depending on the condition of the patient, they could get well, before the results come in,” Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme said at the time.

By the April 1, Woodbury County had seven positive COVID-19 cases. To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, spring events like RAGBRAI, the Le Mars Ice Cream Days, and the Orange City Tulip Festival were canceled.

“We were really trying to look for ways we could potentially just delay it, but just with the uncertainty, we felt it was best to just make the call for this year,” said Mike Hofman, a member of the Orange City Chambers of Commerce.

By mid-April Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education updated the closure of schools.

“I regret to say Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year,” said Reynolds.

Many parents were called upon to provide home learning for their kids.

“So we do their sight words. We do their math facts. We don’t always do it on paper. We’ll go out to the driveway, we will use paint,” said Amanda Moser, a mother.

During the month of April, stimulus checks began to hit Siouxlanders’ bank accounts.

“Being a waitress, I used to take in a lot of that money. Because I have been out of a job for almost a month now, I don’t have that income coming in that I need,” said Morgan Cronin, a stimulus check recipient.

Near the end of April, Woodbury County’s had its first COVID-19 death. The man was an employee at the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, Nebraska. COVID-19 outbreaks inside meatpacking facilities caused them to temporarily close all over the Midwest.

“They are doing a major deep cleaning of the facility. They are testing the employees. They are making modifications to the systems in there to keep people apart,” South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist said.

With the shut down of local plants, meat producers were left wondering where to take their market-ready livestock.

“If these pigs can’t be harvested, we’re left with no other option than having to do mass euthanasia to alleviate the pressure in our production system because we really have nowhere else to go with the pig,” Iowa hog farmer Dwight Mogler said.

Just over a month after the first confirmed case, on May 1, Woodbury County hit 1,000 COVID-19 cases. To help boost the number of coronavirus tests, a new program was launched. TestIowa set-up a testing center at Western Iowa Tech Community college.

“As you can see, it’s a pretty robust effort behind us and it’s been really awesome to see the Guard come together with the community members,” Air National Guard Site Manager Lt. Col. Deanna Pennings said.

In early May, restrictions were lifted for only 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Restaurants, fitness centers, and retail shops were allowed to re-open.

“They’re at 50 percent capacity they are supposed to have the tables six feet apart and limit the numbers of people in the parties,” said Reynolds.

“There are changes that are more labor-intensive on our end but we have to make sure we are mitigating contact,” said Keaton Kimble with the Iowa Barque Company.

In North Sioux City, South Dakota, the mayor chose to resign after the city council voted to reopen businesses.

“People begged me not to resign but the pressure is so bad with no help, you know, micromanaging all of those above the city can not run this way,” said Randy Fredricksen, former mayor of North Sioux City.

Some business owners decided to wait to open their doors until COVID-19 numbers declined.

“We made that decision just based off of not knowing how long the COVID is going to last. If we know 100% for sure it’s not going to affect our community or businesses, then we will open,” said Tonya Maryott, owner of Townhouse Pizza.

On May 13, the Southern Hills Mall reopened. This came at the same time Woodbury County hit 2,000 COVID-19 cases.

“Just seeing what was going to be open and how businesses were trying to do with their precautions with the coronavirus,” said Abigail Trimble, a shopper.

By the end of the week, restaurants, salons, barbershops, and gyms in Woodbury County were allowed to reopen.

“I think the biggest change is going to be doing hair with a mask on and our clients having a mask on so we are required them to stay in the parking lot we will text them to come in when we are ready,” said Christy Robinson, Visible Changes Salon.

Our local economy is slowly opening again. Things may never go back to the way they used to be but for now its the new normal.