SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Rosecrance Jackson Centers has been a prominent figure in Iowa communities for many years helping people battle addiction, and now officials are raising money to improve Sioux City’s current facility.

Many in the Sioux City community gathered Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center to raise $100,000 through a silent auction for a new addition to Sioux City’s Rosecrance Center. The addition would add a gym, chapel, and walking paths to help folks recover from addiction.

“What we found is that the building we built 10 years ago now has done a great job for residential treatment, but we found it enhances treatment if we can a physical element, a spiritual element. It helps complete the holistic treatment,” said Marilyn Hagberg, the chair of Rosecrance Iowa Regional Board Of Directors.

“Having a gym is a great place to let some steam out and have some good, release some good energy,” said Ellen Nichols, chairman of the Rosecrance Jackson Centers Board Of Directors.

$400,000 has already been raised for the addition. The groundbreaking is expected to be on May 10th of 2024 and the project should be completed by June or September of next year.