SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An a cappella group known for its take on Christmas Songs will be celebrating its anniversary at the Orpheum Theater.

A cappella group “Straight No Chaser” will be stopping at the Sioux City Orpheum Theater on October 21 as part of the celebration of their 25th anniversary.

Photo courtesy of Spectra

According to a release from Spectra, the group has hit the top of the charts.

The group formed Straight No Chaser during the 1996-97 school year at Indiana University. The group started as a way to meet girls according to group member Steve Morgan.

The release indicated that they have sold more than three million albums internationally, accumulated more than a billion streams, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets.

“When we started Straight No Chaser as college kids at Indiana University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we’d have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world,” said group member Walter Chase, “What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true.”

The release indicated that the group is best known for their soundtrack to the holidays, and they released a book of cocktail and food recipes in early 2022. It’s called “Straight No Chaser Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine.” The release specified that the book was a way to share their family traditions with their fans, including personal family memories.

The release indicated that Straight No Chaser will be releasing a physical version of the Social Christmasing in the fall of 2022. The album featured an original, “Christmas Show,” written by group member Mike Luginbill and “Celebrate Me Home,” featuring Kenny Loggins.

Social Christmasing will also include five new original songs along with their twist on Christmas classics such as “Silver Bells” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

Tickets will be available Friday.