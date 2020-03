FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Gov. Kristi Noem held a brief news conference on Sunday morning.

The news briefing was to discuss development surrounding the coronavirus in South Dakota.

Gov. Noem announced seven new cases in the state, six in Beadle County and one in Brown County.

