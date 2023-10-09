SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced after sexually abusing a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Francisco J. Zapata Jr., 22, was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment on Oct. 4 in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor.

An FBI investigation identified a minor victim who disclosed meeting Zapata through social media in the spring of 2021. The minor reported having sexual contact with Zapata on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. When Zapata was interviewed by the FBI he admitted having sexual contact with the minor. At the time of the sexual contact, the minor was 14 years old and Zapata was 20 years old.

After his release from federal prison, Zapata will serve a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.