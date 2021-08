SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Charity was out in full force this weekend for the 9th Annual Baldies Brotherhood Charity Ride.

A day of motorcycles, music, raffles and auctions was capped off with a cash donation of every dollar raised. The event raised nearly $26,000.

The proceeds will go to the Merithew Family. Their son, Landon, was nominated and selected to be this year’s beneficiary event.