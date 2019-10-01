98 nonprofits participating in Siouxland Big Give

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tuesday is the day to give with the Big Give taking place.

The one-day event helps set up supporters with the 98 nonprofits participating in the special one day.

People are encouraged to visit the Siouxland Big Give website and donate to one or more causes they want.

If you can to donate physically, giving locations can be found at

Hy-Vee on Sergeant Road in Sioux City

Hy-Vee on Gordon Drive Sioux City

Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard Sioux City

Hy-Vee on Cornhusker Drive in South Sioux City

The Siouxland Community Foundation is spearheading the special day to help the community collaboration.

“It’s our day to celebrate Siouxland’s spirit of generosity,” Siouxland Community Foundation’s Executive Director Rebecca Krohn said. “So often tight budgets prevent nonprofits from hosting their own singular online giving event. Some nonprofits don’t have the means to process credit card donations. With our Big Give Day, costs are shared and are manageable.”

Donors can donate to one organization or many on the website. Some nonprofits can’t process credit card donations, so the event helps by making donations to them possible.