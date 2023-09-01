SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple Siouxland agencies were reporting that 911 services were down in Nebraska on Thursday. Friday morning, some of those agencies are reporting that services have been restored.

In a post on Facebook, the Dixon County Sheriff said that their 911 services are back in Dixon County.

The Dakota County LEC said in a phone call that 911 services in Dakota County appear to be working, but will release an official statement on the services being restored once they get official confirmation from the service provider.

Wayne County and Knox County have also confirmed on Facebook that their services are restored.

If you’re still experiencing issues dialing 911 you can try *55 to reach the Nebraska State Patrol. Otherwise you can contact your local police or Sheriff’s Office through their non-emergency lines. You can find a list of these here.

If you have any questions, direct them toward your local law enforcement.