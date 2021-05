DANBURY, Iowa (KCAU) – The community of Danbury is experiencing an outage for 911.

According to the Woodbury County Emergency Management, Danbury residents who have Lumen service are unable to call 911 from a landline. Lumen was formerly known as CenturyLink.

For the time being, affected residents are asked to use different means to reach 911.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more.