91-year-old teaches dance class to Siouxland seniors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One Siouxlander never threw in the towel when it came to her passion, even at the age of 91.

Bridget Agriopoulos started her dancing career when she was only four years old. With handwork and dedication, she grew to be one of the best in her homeland of England.

“At 15, I went to London and trained with the Royal Ballet School, then I continued to dance with the company and I’ve been to many countries,” Agriopoulos said.

Agriopoulos eventually came to the United States, where a Christmas time tradition became an important part of her career.

I’ve probably produced about 12 ‘Nut Cracker’ ballets, but in different states, mainly in Colordao and Chicago, too,” Agriopoulos said.

Today, Bridget’s journey is focused around jazz, teaching exercise class twice a week to seniors.

“We have a really good warm up that gets you going before we even start in the routines, so yes, it uses all kinds of muscle groups,” said Barb Doren, a student of Agriopoulos’.

Bridget focuses on strengthening, posture, coordination, and balance while getting back as much as she can give to Siouxland seniors.

“This is the first time that I have been able to make friends, and it’s taken quite a while, you don’t make friends overnight, but I’m very happy here, and I really enjoy it, and I think and hope they enjoy it and this shall continue until I fly to the moon,” said Agriopoulos.