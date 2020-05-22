90 patients with COVID-19 being treated in two Sioux City hospitals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Sioux City hospitals are providing care for COVID-19 patients.

MercyOne Siouxland and UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes said in a joint statement Friday afternoon that they are currently treating 90 patients with COVID-19.

They said they are committed to their patient’s privacy and are not providing specific details on any individual patient.

According to the statement, as health officials continue to report information about suspected and confirmed cases, the medical staff and infection prevention leaders of the two hospitals will continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines for screening, testing and infection control.