9-year-old killed in Ida County crash

WASHTA, Iowa (KCAU) – A 9-year-old was killed in a crash in Ida County on Sunday.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, on November 15, Ethan Juelfs, 33, was driving south on Highway 31 swerved to miss a deer and lost control, going off the west side of the road, overturning and going airborne into a ravine and hit a tree.
The report said 9-year-old Hayden Juelfs, of Correctionville, died as a result of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
