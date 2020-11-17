9-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash near Correctionville

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A 9-year-old boy from Correctionville has died in a single vehicle crash Sunday in Ida County.

According to a crash report by the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 31 south of State Avenue Sunday around 6:23 p.m.

Ethan Juelfs, 33, of Washta, Iowa, was driving a car south on the highway and swerved to miss a deer, losing control of the car. The car went off the west side of the road, overturning and going airborne into a ravine and then hitting a tree.

The crash report said Hayden Juelfs, 9, was a passenger in a the car and died as a result of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.