CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A 9-year-old boy from Correctionville has died in a single vehicle crash Sunday in Ida County.
According to a crash report by the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 31 south of State Avenue Sunday around 6:23 p.m.
Ethan Juelfs, 33, of Washta, Iowa, was driving a car south on the highway and swerved to miss a deer, losing control of the car. The car went off the west side of the road, overturning and going airborne into a ravine and then hitting a tree.
The crash report said Hayden Juelfs, 9, was a passenger in a the car and died as a result of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Latest Stories
- 9-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash near Correctionville
- Belgian racing pigeon fetches record price of $1.9 million
- Facebook, Twitter CEOs facing questions on election measures
- Second stimulus checks: Biden pushes for Congress to pass relief now
- 7-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in central Iowa school parking lot