STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — According to a release from Storm Lake Police & Fire, a child was accidentally shot by an unsecured handgun.

On Wednesday, at around 7:30 p.m. the Storm Lake Police Department and Buena Vista Medical Center Ambulance were called to a home on the 600 block of East 12th Street in Storm Lake for a 9-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Police on the scene determined another child living in the home found an unsecured handgun and unintentionally shot it at the victim.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.