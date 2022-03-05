(STACKER) — From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#50. Delaware County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -369

— #2,014 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.1%

— #43 among counties in Iowa, #1,881 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 17,488

— #40 largest county in Iowa, #1,942 largest county nationwide

#49. Poweshiek County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -350

— #1,992 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.8%

— #39 among counties in Iowa, #1,840 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 18,662

— #37 largest county in Iowa, #1,887 largest county nationwide

#48. Monroe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -341

— #1,980 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.3%

— #63 among counties in Iowa, #2,200 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,577

— #87 largest county in Iowa, #2,612 largest county nationwide

#47. Clay County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -334

— #1,973 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.0%

— #41 among counties in Iowa, #1,875 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,384

— #47 largest county in Iowa, #2,010 largest county nationwide

#46. Humboldt County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -308

— #1,946 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.1%

— #53 among counties in Iowa, #2,031 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,597

— #78 largest county in Iowa, #2,444 largest county nationwide

#44. Adair County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -283

— #1,915 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.6%

— #59 among counties in Iowa, #2,116 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,496

— #88 largest county in Iowa, #2,619 largest county nationwide

#44. Winnebago County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -283

— #1,915 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.6%

— #51 among counties in Iowa, #1,956 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 10,679

— #69 largest county in Iowa, #2,365 largest county nationwide

#43. Union County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -271

— #1,905 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.2%

— #44 among counties in Iowa, #1,901 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,138

— #62 largest county in Iowa, #2,266 largest county nationwide

#42. Allamakee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -270

— #1,903 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.9%

— #40 among counties in Iowa, #1,852 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 14,061

— #57 largest county in Iowa, #2,151 largest county nationwide

#41. O’Brien County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -237

— #1,864 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.6%

— #38 among counties in Iowa, #1,807 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 14,182

— #56 largest county in Iowa, #2,138 largest county nationwide

#40. Mitchell County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -236

— #1,862 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.2%

— #45 among counties in Iowa, #1,902 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 10,565

— #71 largest county in Iowa, #2,373 largest county nationwide

#39. Mahaska County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -192

— #1,802 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.9%

— #36 among counties in Iowa, #1,699 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 22,190

— #28 largest county in Iowa, #1,705 largest county nationwide

#38. Worth County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -185

— #1,790 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.4%

— #49 among counties in Iowa, #1,936 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,443

— #89 largest county in Iowa, #2,625 largest county nationwide

#37. Ida County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -167

— #1,770 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.3%

— #48 among counties in Iowa, #1,917 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,005

— #92 largest county in Iowa, #2,658 largest county nationwide

#36. Howard County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -141

— #1,742 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.5%

— #37 among counties in Iowa, #1,781 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,469

— #79 largest county in Iowa, #2,455 largest county nationwide

#35. Wapello County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -116

— #1,702 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.3%

— #34 among counties in Iowa, #1,616 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 35,437

— #20 largest county in Iowa, #1,294 largest county nationwide

#34. Grundy County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -72

— #1,650 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.6%

— #35 among counties in Iowa, #1,658 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,329

— #60 largest county in Iowa, #2,254 largest county nationwide

#33. Jones County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -62

— #1,642 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.3%

— #33 among counties in Iowa, #1,613 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,646

— #31 largest county in Iowa, #1,778 largest county nationwide

#32. Carroll County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -45

— #1,617 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.2%

— #32 among counties in Iowa, #1,602 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,760

— #30 largest county in Iowa, #1,774 largest county nationwide

#31. Marshall County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -26

— #1,596 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.1%

— #31 among counties in Iowa, #1,575 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 40,105

— #15 largest county in Iowa, #1,181 largest county nationwide

#30. Marion County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 36

— #1,520 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

— #30 among counties in Iowa, #1,549 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 33,414

— #22 largest county in Iowa, #1,345 largest county nationwide

#29. Calhoun County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 81

— #1,478 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%

— #28 among counties in Iowa, #1,453 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,927

— #75 largest county in Iowa, #2,414 largest county nationwide

#28. Cedar County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 91

— #1,472 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.5%

— #29 among counties in Iowa, #1,495 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 18,505

— #38 largest county in Iowa, #1,894 largest county nationwide

#27. Wayne County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 93

— #1,469 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

— #25 among counties in Iowa, #1,368 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 6,497

— #94 largest county in Iowa, #2,699 largest county nationwide

#26. Henry County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 219

— #1,389 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.1%

— #27 among counties in Iowa, #1,419 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,482

— #33 largest county in Iowa, #1,789 largest county nationwide

#25. Boone County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 291

— #1,336 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.1%

— #26 among counties in Iowa, #1,414 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 26,715

— #23 largest county in Iowa, #1,539 largest county nationwide

#24. Iowa County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 309

— #1,325 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.9%

— #22 among counties in Iowa, #1,303 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,662

— #44 largest county in Iowa, #1,994 largest county nationwide

#23. Lyon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 370

— #1,293 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.2%

— #18 among counties in Iowa, #1,124 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 11,934

— #64 largest county in Iowa, #2,287 largest county nationwide

#22. Davis County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 423

— #1,269 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.9%

— #13 among counties in Iowa, #949 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,110

— #81 largest county in Iowa, #2,481 largest county nationwide

#21. Clarke County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 530

— #1,221 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.7%

— #12 among counties in Iowa, #866 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,748

— #77 largest county in Iowa, #2,433 largest county nationwide

#20. Muscatine County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 734

— #1,148 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.7%

— #23 among counties in Iowa, #1,325 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 43,235

— #13 largest county in Iowa, #1,111 largest county nationwide

#19. Jasper County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 763

— #1,142 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.1%

— #20 among counties in Iowa, #1,284 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 37,813

— #17 largest county in Iowa, #1,227 largest county nationwide

#18. Plymouth County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 765

— #1,140 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.1%

— #19 among counties in Iowa, #1,148 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 25,698

— #24 largest county in Iowa, #1,572 largest county nationwide

#17. Bremer County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 803

— #1,129 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.3%

— #17 among counties in Iowa, #1,108 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 24,988

— #26 largest county in Iowa, #1,602 largest county nationwide

#16. Buena Vista County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 843

— #1,121 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.2%

— #16 among counties in Iowa, #1,009 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,823

— #29 largest county in Iowa, #1,770 largest county nationwide

#15. Washington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 939

— #1,095 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%

— #15 among counties in Iowa, #994 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 22,565

— #27 largest county in Iowa, #1,692 largest county nationwide

#14. Dickinson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,038

— #1,070 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.2%

— #11 among counties in Iowa, #831 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 17,703

— #39 largest county in Iowa, #1,935 largest county nationwide

#13. Madison County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,060

— #1,067 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.8%

— #10 among counties in Iowa, #782 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,548

— #45 largest county in Iowa, #2,000 largest county nationwide

#12. Pottawattamie County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,739

— #939 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.9%

— #21 among counties in Iowa, #1,302 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 93,667

— #10 largest county in Iowa, #639 largest county nationwide

#11. Black Hawk County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,892

— #922 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

— #24 among counties in Iowa, #1,367 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 131,144

— #5 largest county in Iowa, #492 largest county nationwide

#10. Sioux County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,495

— #827 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.5%

— #8 among counties in Iowa, #731 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 35,872

— #19 largest county in Iowa, #1,286 largest county nationwide

#9. Woodbury County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,724

— #644 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.7%

— #14 among counties in Iowa, #970 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 105,941

— #6 largest county in Iowa, #578 largest county nationwide

#8. Dubuque County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,719

— #561 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.3%

— #9 among counties in Iowa, #747 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 99,266

— #8 largest county in Iowa, #612 largest county nationwide

#7. Warren County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,057

— #548 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.6%

— #4 among counties in Iowa, #292 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 52,403

— #11 largest county in Iowa, #963 largest county nationwide

#6. Story County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,943

— #456 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.5%

— #5 among counties in Iowa, #418 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 98,537

— #9 largest county in Iowa, #616 largest county nationwide

#5. Scott County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 12,485

— #426 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.7%

— #7 among counties in Iowa, #718 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 174,669

— #3 largest county in Iowa, #380 largest county nationwide

#4. Linn County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 22,534

— #309 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.8%

— #6 among counties in Iowa, #506 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 230,299

— #2 largest county in Iowa, #298 largest county nationwide

#3. Johnson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 25,860

— #275 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.4%

— #2 among counties in Iowa, #182 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 152,854

— #4 largest county in Iowa, #444 largest county nationwide

#2. Dallas County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 37,964

— #199 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +61.5%

— #1 among counties in Iowa, #4 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 99,678

— #7 largest county in Iowa, #608 largest county nationwide

#1. Polk County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 73,100

— #104 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.4%

— #3 among counties in Iowa, #248 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 492,401

— #1 largest county in Iowa, #146 largest county nationwide